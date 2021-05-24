Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,536 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $17,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 463.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Zscaler from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $170.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of -118.11 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.83 and a 52-week high of $230.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. Analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $1,366,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 269,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,557,046.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total value of $1,133,940.00. Insiders have sold a total of 78,312 shares of company stock worth $14,302,223 in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

