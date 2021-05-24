Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,536 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $17,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $36.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average of $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 108.62 and a beta of 0.66. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1-year low of $25.79 and a 1-year high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 1.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,400.00%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

