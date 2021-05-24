Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,265,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160,330 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.40% of Comstock Resources worth $18,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRK. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.46.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $5.89 on Monday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $340.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

