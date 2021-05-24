Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 162,771 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,743,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,771 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.91% of Liberty Latin America worth $74,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LILAK. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LILAK stock opened at $13.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.53. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44.

Separately, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

