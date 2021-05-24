The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 55.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 697,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 881,927 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The AES were worth $18,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,721,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,050,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701,749 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in The AES by 8,767.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,221,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,275 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in The AES by 919.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,287,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,618 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The AES during the fourth quarter worth $17,216,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in The AES by 881.2% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 521,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 468,705 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AES stock opened at $25.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.18.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AES. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

