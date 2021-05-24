Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 36,555 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,555 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of American Water Works worth $19,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,929,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,122,000 after purchasing an additional 103,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,219,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,420,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,956,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,406,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,883,000 after purchasing an additional 28,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,527,000 after purchasing an additional 29,777 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AWK opened at $155.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.05 and a twelve month high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.