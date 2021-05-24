1,082,330 Shares in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,082,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,893,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.97% of Triumph Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $15.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.65. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $19.39.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.15 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGI. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

