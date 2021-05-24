Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 153,821 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $19,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $15,951,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D opened at $78.23 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $87.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.72. The firm has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on D shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

