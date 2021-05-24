The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,077 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Stericycle worth $6,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,441,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,940,000 after purchasing an additional 41,348 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,100,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,929,000 after purchasing an additional 142,812 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1,581.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,113 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,354,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,907,000 after purchasing an additional 310,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,045,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $79.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.49 and a 200 day moving average of $69.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -609.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.38. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

