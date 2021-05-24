The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $7.59 Million in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,590,000.

LDH Growth Corp I stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.16. LDH Growth Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

Get LDH Growth Corp I alerts:

LDH Growth Corp I Company Profile

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDHAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU).

Receive News & Ratings for LDH Growth Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LDH Growth Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.