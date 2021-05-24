Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,336 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Woodward worth $7,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. FMR LLC grew its position in Woodward by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Woodward by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Woodward by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.11.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $121.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.73. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.25 and a 1-year high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 9.46%. Woodward’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.41%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 16,828 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,991,088.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 47,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $5,790,376.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,618 shares of company stock valued at $10,320,005. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

