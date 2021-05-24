Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $416,000 Stock Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $18.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.11. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.77.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

