M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 19,800.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDC opened at $55.13 on Monday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.05 and a 200-day moving average of $54.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $483,431.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 10,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $623,892.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,654 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

