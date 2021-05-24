Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $431,000 Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 14.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,722 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

In other news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $72,789.47. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,087 shares of company stock worth $265,449. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SKT opened at $16.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 2.03. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

