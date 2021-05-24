Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $438,000 Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the first quarter worth $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at $237,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,621.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $137.80 on Monday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 7.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

