FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $13.35 per share for the year.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

LOW stock opened at $192.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.59. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $119.07 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market cap of $138.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.