Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $3,000,860.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $3,000,860.00.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,809,666.18.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $1,640,880.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,913,277.66.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,427,400.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.44, for a total value of $1,838,496.24.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $1,383,750.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $1,556,491.86.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $1,184,670.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $1,433,439.42.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $1,089,900.00.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $161.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.46. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $189.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Moderna by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.88.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

