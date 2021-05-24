Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $3,000,860.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $3,000,860.00.
Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,809,666.18.
- On Wednesday, April 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $1,640,880.00.
- On Friday, April 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,913,277.66.
- On Wednesday, April 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,427,400.00.
- On Friday, April 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.44, for a total value of $1,838,496.24.
- On Wednesday, April 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $1,383,750.00.
- On Friday, April 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $1,556,491.86.
- On Wednesday, April 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $1,184,670.00.
- On Monday, April 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $1,433,439.42.
- On Wednesday, March 31st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $1,089,900.00.
NASDAQ MRNA opened at $161.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.46. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $189.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Moderna by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.88.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
