YETI (NYSE:YETI) Given New $94.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on YETI. Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Get YETI alerts:

NYSE:YETI opened at $86.58 on Thursday. YETI has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $90.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.49. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,949.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $1,707,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,895,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,350 shares of company stock worth $6,957,811. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in YETI by 831.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,480 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of YETI by 217.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,736,000 after buying an additional 1,686,377 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth $37,309,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the first quarter worth $36,556,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,879,000 after buying an additional 452,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.