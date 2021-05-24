Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) CFO Karen Dearing Sells 14,899 Shares

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,458,335.00.

SUI stock opened at $165.36 on Monday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.78 and a 1 year high of $168.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.03, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.54.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 92,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 15,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 13,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

