Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.43.

NYSE FTV opened at $71.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.13. Fortive has a one year low of $57.39 and a one year high of $82.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortive will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.40%.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $226,822,524.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,432,301 shares of company stock worth $103,588,035. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 41,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

