Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $487.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will report $487.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $485.00 million and the highest is $491.00 million. Fabrinet posted sales of $405.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,134. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Fabrinet by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fabrinet by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Fabrinet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FN opened at $84.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.35 and a 200 day moving average of $82.05. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $57.56 and a 52-week high of $94.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

