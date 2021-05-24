Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.24 Million Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,190,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,928,000 after purchasing an additional 30,124 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,876,000 after purchasing an additional 73,164 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 371,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after purchasing an additional 132,477 shares during the period. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,016,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 280,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,314,000 after purchasing an additional 25,758 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 22,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,378,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,757,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,433.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,863 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,447. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAWW opened at $74.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.32. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.52 and a 52 week high of $75.48.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $861.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AAWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securities started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

