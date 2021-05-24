Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JBT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

In other news, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at $6,447,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total value of $32,888.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,545. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $133.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $73.46 and a 52 week high of $151.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.10.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

