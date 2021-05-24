Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,004 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Radian Group by 5,746.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Radian Group news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $89,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at $194,176.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $251,042.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,046.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $568,395 over the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $23.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.97 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

