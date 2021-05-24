Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 125.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 506.7% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,195,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $74.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.31. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.37 and a 12-month high of $98.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.00.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The company’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

