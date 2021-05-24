Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Magnite were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Magnite news, CFO David Day sold 20,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $945,673.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,977,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $49,102.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 178,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,791.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 524,392 shares of company stock valued at $18,059,558 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Truist lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

Magnite stock opened at $28.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.92 and a beta of 2.35. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. Magnite’s revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

