Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 662 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 105.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 509.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROL stock opened at $35.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 0.51. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $43.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.60 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

ROL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

