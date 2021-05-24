DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $91.00 price objective on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of DICK’S Sporting have outpaced the industry in the past three months on solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein the top and bottom lines beat estimates and improved year over year. However, COVID-19-related costs, including extra compensation and safety expenses, remain woes. These costs partly offset gross margin growth in the fiscal fourth quarter, which included $23 million of COVID-related costs. Moreover, management envisions COVID-related costs to the tune of $30 million for the first half of fiscal 2021. Nevertheless, favorable customer demand, a solid product portfolio, strength in the online platform and enhanced omni-channel capabilities are key drivers. The company notes that the strong momentum in core categories has continued in fiscal 2021. Also, its store expansion initiatives bode well.”

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DKS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.86.

DKS stock opened at $83.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $91.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.96.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 29.13%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $514,703.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,981,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878 over the last ninety days. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

