Comerica Bank Acquires 633 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMCI. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 292,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 104,561 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 271,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 95,902 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $315,611.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,195 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,120.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 82,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $3,129,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,689,929 shares in the company, valued at $255,354,589.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 231,937 shares of company stock worth $9,051,400 over the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SMCI opened at $35.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.10. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $40.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 10.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.