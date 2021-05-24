Comerica Bank Purchases 2,905 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 38.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $16.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of -837.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $17.62.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.131 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNHI. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

