Comerica Bank Buys Shares of 10,429 Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMBA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ambarella by 433.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,563,000 after acquiring an additional 783,874 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $30,222,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 341,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,339,000 after buying an additional 253,802 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 299,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,454,000 after buying an additional 120,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 161,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,183,000 after buying an additional 87,007 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambarella alerts:

AMBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $93.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -54.28 and a beta of 1.38. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $137.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.11.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total value of $929,445.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,408,590.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 22,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $2,510,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 884,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,020,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,710 over the last three months. 5.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.