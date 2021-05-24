US Bancorp DE Acquires 5,863 Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 33.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 36,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 11,697 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 350.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sorrento Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $7.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.77. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 496.04% and a negative return on equity of 133.68%. Research analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Sorrento Therapeutics Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

