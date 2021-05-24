US Bancorp DE Has $189,000 Stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 315.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WLK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (down from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $100.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. Westlake Chemical Co. has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $105.84.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 47.16%.

In other news, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $2,908,725.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,700.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,940,449. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.