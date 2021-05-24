US Bancorp DE Sells 898 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 326,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 58,658 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,578,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,400,000 after buying an additional 301,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $29.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Shaw Communications Inc. has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

SJR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.79.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

