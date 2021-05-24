US Bancorp DE Sells 686 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Meredith were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Meredith by 55.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 23,795 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Meredith during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Meredith in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,145,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Meredith by 63.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Meredith in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Meredith from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meredith from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of MDP opened at $35.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Meredith Co. has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $37.50.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $664.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.61 million. Meredith had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 45.09%. Meredith’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meredith Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

