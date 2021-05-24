Builders FirstSource (BLDR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ: BLDR):

5/13/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $57.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $57.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $56.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $52.00 to $60.00.

5/7/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $52.00 to $60.00.

5/6/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $62.00.

4/21/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/8/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $50.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $43.96 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,760.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

