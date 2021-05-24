US Bancorp DE Has $150,000 Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 392.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 59.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIIV opened at $30.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.83 million, a P/E ratio of -146.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.61. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $6,566,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,884,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on IIIV shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. i3 Verticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

