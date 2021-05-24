Comerica Bank Purchases 3,166 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 23,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 947,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,760,000 after buying an additional 76,973 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after buying an additional 19,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:TFI opened at $51.92 on Monday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $52.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.15.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

