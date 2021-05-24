Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 265 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 44,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LZB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

NYSE LZB opened at $41.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.11. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $46.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

