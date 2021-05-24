Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,430 Shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDVV. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDVV opened at $37.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.74. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $38.29.

