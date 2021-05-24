iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 8,675.6% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 15,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 15,616 shares during the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $30.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $38.02.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

