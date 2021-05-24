Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,129 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1,966.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. 10.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBS stock opened at $7.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.04. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $905.45 million for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 11.54%.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Profile

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

