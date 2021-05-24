US Bancorp DE Invests $155,000 in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 22,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OESX. TheStreet downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orion Energy Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $6.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.22 million, a P/E ratio of 55.64 and a beta of 2.49.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

