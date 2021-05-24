HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at HC Wainwright

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

HTGM has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

HTGM stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.22.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.15. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 261.44% and a negative return on equity of 120.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 524,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 82,115 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 48,287 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 43,169 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

