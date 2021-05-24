Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $13,315,414.65 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $13,315,414.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,427,993.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alexander C. Karp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 30th, Alexander C. Karp sold 237,779 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $5,155,048.72.

PLTR opened at $20.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion and a PE ratio of 109.21. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

