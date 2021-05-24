Insider Selling: CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) CEO Sells $6,114,070.00 in Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $217.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.28. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $218.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. CME Group’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in CME Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 50,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 797.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

