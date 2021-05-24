Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Major Shareholder Buys $4,074,000.00 in Stock

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.37 per share, with a total value of $4,074,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,377,964 shares in the company, valued at $89,179,126.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ESPR stock opened at $20.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.06. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $53.73.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.28 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 66.86% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.84) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ESPR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $137,000.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

