Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Gerdau from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gerdau from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerdau currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NYSE GGB opened at $6.33 on Thursday. Gerdau has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Gerdau had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gerdau will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.0735 dividend. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGB. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Gerdau by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 85,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Gerdau by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Gerdau by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 17,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

