Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $940.36

Blue Prism Group plc (LON:PRSM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 940.36 ($12.29) and last traded at GBX 949.26 ($12.40), with a volume of 16772 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 947.50 ($12.38).

PRSM has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price objective on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Blue Prism Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,196.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,461.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £906.49 million and a PE ratio of -10.34.

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

