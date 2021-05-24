Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Brokerages forecast that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will announce $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the highest is $1.62 billion. KB Home reported sales of $913.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year sales of $6.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $7.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KBH. Raymond James increased their price target on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KB Home in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.87.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,299 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,317,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,919,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 15.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,780,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,907,000 after purchasing an additional 504,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter worth about $18,826,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $43.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.96. KB Home has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $52.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.17%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

